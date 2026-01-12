Elderly couple found murdered in Karnal’s Assandh

A 78-year-old scrap dealer and his wife were found murdered in their home near the BDPO office at Assandh in Karnal district on Monday morning, police said. Police outside the house of elderly couple Hari Singh and Leela Wati, were strangulated to death, in Assandh on Monday. (HT Photo)

The bodies of Hari Singh and Leela Wati, 75, were found with their limbs bound and mouths taped by, Rohit, one of their four grandsons who lives in the same lane, around 10am.

Assandh deputy superintendent of police Gorakh Pal Rana cited the cause of death as strangulation. “Both victims were strangled. We are currently recording statements and investigating potential conflicts related to Hari Singh’s business or his role as a village nambardar (revenue official) to establish the motive,” the DSP said.

After noticing household items strewn across the verandah, Rohit entered the bedroom to find his grandparents’ bodies.

The police said Hari Singh’s mouth had been taped, while Leela Wati’s face showed signs of blunt force trauma and bloodstains.

While the disarray in the house initially suggested a burglary, investigators have shifted their focus to personal enmity.

“Prima facie, this appears to be a murder induced by rivalry,” a senior investigator said. “There is no evidence of burglary or missing valuables, which contradicts the initial suspicion of a break-in.”

A first information report (FIR) was being registered at the time of filing this report.