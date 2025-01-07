Menu Explore
Elderly couple murdered, house ransacked in Punjab’s Bathinda

ByVishal Joshi
Jan 07, 2025 12:27 PM IST

Crime came to light after couple’s only son based in Delhi informed villagers that his parents were not responding to his phone calls. 

A senior citizen couple was found brutally murdered and their house was ransacked at Badyala village near Rampura town of Bathinda district on Monday night.

Gias Singh, 66, and his wife Amarjit Kaur, 62, were murdered at their house at Badyala village near Rampura town of Bathinda district on Monday night. (HT file photo)
Gias Singh, 66, and his wife Amarjit Kaur, 62, were murdered at their house at Badyala village near Rampura town of Bathinda district on Monday night. (HT file photo)

Superintendent of police (SP) Narinder Singh said on Tuesday that the bodies of Gias Singh, 66, and Amarjit Kaur, 62, were found with head injuries.

“The couple’s son is working in Delhi. The son alerted villagers when his parents did not respond to repeated phone calls. A group of villagers reached the house to find the elderly couple killed and informed the police,” the SP said.

He said investigation is underway to ascertain if the assailants barged into the house for robbery and killed the couple or if there is another angle to the crime.

“Special teams have been formed to crack the case,” he added.

