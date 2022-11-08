Elderly residents protest against shifting of Mohali Phase-3B1 health centre

The residents of the Phase 3B1 and nearby areas, the elderly in particular, on Monday staged a protest against shifting of the community health centre or government dispensary from Mohali’s Phase 3B1 to Santemajra to make room for the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

Protestors said the move was against the interest of the people of the area, with Madan Singh, a resident, saying, “Senior citizens of the area used to come here for their treatment and apart from various tests, medicines and expert doctors were also available. Now, since the community health centre has been shifted to a far away area, it won’t be convenient for them to get the treatment now.”

Expressing disappointment, residents said they would now be forced to undergo expensive private treatment.

“The health centre could have been shifted to the building next to the headquarters of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, but the elderly will suffer now,” Bhagwan Singh, another resident.

Protesters said that they would intensify the protest if the move was not reconsidered.

Notably, the deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court against the transfer of the centre to Santemajra.