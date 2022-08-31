Elderly scrap dealer bludgeoned to death in Ludhiana
The victim had seven children, but lived away from his family on his own in Ludhiana’s Hero Suman Colony house, where he was bludgeoned to death by unidentified accused
In another shocking incident surfacing from the city an elderly scrap dealer was on Tuesday morning found bludgeoned to death in his house in Hero Suman Colony.
Sahnewal police registered a case against unidentified accused for allegedly bludgeoning the victim, who lived in his house alone, with bricks.
The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Mahinderpal Shah. The victim had seven children, but lived away from his family on his own in the Hero Suman Colony house.
The murder came to light after a relative of the victim visited his house late on Monday evening, but found the house’s main gate locked. The relative later sneaked into the house and found the victim’s body lying inside. The relative then informed the victim’s son, following which he rushed to the spot. The police was called to the spot informed soon after
The victim’s neighbours revealed that his house was frequented by an unidentified woman. His son, Parveen Kumar, meanwhile, said a few relatives lived near Hero Suman Colony, Sahnewal, and who pay his father the occasional visit.
Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station head officer at the Sahnewal police station said the victim’s body had begun to decompose, before addint that it was suspected that the assailants had murdered him on Sunday.
He further said that the assailants had bludgeoned the victim with bricks, which were also recovered from within his room.
Brar said the victim’s mobile phone was found on the body and there were no signs a of burglary, adding that prima facie, the victim was murdered following over old enmity.
Given that there were no signs of a forced entry into the house, police said they suspect involvement of an acquaintance.
