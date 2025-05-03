Elderly woman found murdered at her home in Jalandhar, robbery suspected

A 69-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Jalandhar’s Mota Singh Nagar on Thursday. The family suspects robbery to be the motive behind the killing. Vinod Duggal, the victim, was found unconscious at her home in Jalandhar’s Mota Singh Nagar on Thursday. (HT File)

The victim was identified as Vinod Duggal. As per information, she was alone at home when the crime took place. Her husband said that when he returned home from the market, he got no response to repeated doorbells. Following this, one of the neighbours scaled the wall and entered the house after breaking the door. He found the victim lying unconscious on the floor.

While initially, the family thought it was a natural death, they later found her gold ornaments missing and grew suspicious.

Ashok Sarin, a local BJP leader, who is a relative of the victim, said, “The family found her gold ornaments, including two gold bangles and earrings, and a mobile phone missing. At this, we immediately informed the police, who have launched an investigation into the matter,” he said.

It is suspected that the miscreants gained access to the house from a window.

Assistant commissioner of police Roopdeep Kaur said a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Division Number 6 police station. “We are scanning a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the area. The exact cause of death will be clear after we get the post-mortem report,” she said.

The victim’s two sons are settled in Australia.