Electric bus drivers’ strike hits Chandigarh city routes, CTU deploys backup fleet

Commuters in Chandigarh faced unexpected disruptions on several city bus routes today as drivers of electric buses operated by Ashok Leyland went on strike. As per the agreement, Ashok Leyland is responsible for providing both the buses and the drivers, while the CTU provides the conductors for these services. (HT)

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) swiftly responded by deploying 24 substitute buses to minimise inconvenience and maintain essential public transportation services.

The strike was initiated by the drivers of the 40 electric buses hired by the Chandigarh City Bus Services Society (CCBSS), which operates under the CTU. These buses were acquired from Ashok Leyland under a gross cost contract (GCC) model. As per the agreement, Ashok Leyland is responsible for providing both the buses and the drivers, while the CTU provides the conductors for these services.

However, the drivers employed by Ashok Leyland, who are contracted by CTU on a per-kilometre-run basis, decided to go on strike due to internal issues within their parent company, Ashok Leyland.

In a statement, the CTU stated that, in response to the sudden strike, the CTU administration took immediate corrective measures to ensure uninterrupted public transportation services. A total of 24 substitute buses were deployed on the affected routes to avoid inconvenience to commuters and to maintain essential services.

The CTU further stated that a penalty, as admissible under the terms of the agreement, will be imposed on Ashok Leyland for the disruption in services and the inconvenience caused to the general public.

The Ashok Leyland electric buses serve six key routes within the city: route number 23A (ISBT-43 to Khuda Ali Sher), route number 206 (ISBT-43 to IT Park), route number 202 (ISBT-43 to Punjab Civil Secretariat), route number 239 (ISBT-43 to Sukhna Lake), route number 6 (New Maloya Colony to Raipur Kalan), and route number 7 (New Maloya Colony to Ramdarbar).

The deployment of substitute buses is expected to help maintain connectivity on these important routes despite the ongoing strike.