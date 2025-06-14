Electrician robbed of phone, 5k at knifepoint in Chandigarh

A 32-year-old electrician was robbed of his mobile phone and ₹5,000 in cash at knifepoint in broad daylight near the dividing road of Sectors 48 and 49 on Wednesday. The complainant added that the front number plate of the motorcycle was partially broken and only “65 BG” was visible, while the rear number plate was missing altogether, making identification of the vehicle difficult (iStock)

The victim, Prem Paswan, a resident of Sector 49-C, reported that he was intercepted by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle while returning home from work on his cycle.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred around 4.20 pm when he was cycling back from Phase 11, Mohali. As he reached the bus stop near the Sector 48/49 dividing road, two youths riding a black Bajaj Platina motorcycle suddenly pulled up behind him.

“One of them pulled out a knife and threatened to kill me if I didn’t hand over my belongings,” stated Paswan in his written complaint. Under duress, he gave away his mobile phone and ₹5,000 in cash to the thieves, who then fled the scene.

The complainant added that the front number plate of the motorcycle was partially broken and only “65 BG” was visible, while the rear number plate was missing altogether, making identification of the vehicle difficult.

The Sector 49 police station has registered a case under Sections 309(4) (robbery) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated a search for the duo. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined to identify them and trace their route.