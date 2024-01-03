Encounter between security forces, militants in Kulgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district late on Wednesday, police said. “Encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam district,” the Kashmir Zone police said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) around 10.30 pm. (ANI file)

They said Kulgam police, army and CRPF are on the job. Further details are awaited.