News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Encounter between security forces, militants in Kulgam

Encounter between security forces, militants in Kulgam

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Jan 04, 2024 05:22 AM IST

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district late on Wednesday, police said

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district late on Wednesday, police said.

“Encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam district,” the Kashmir Zone police said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) around 10.30 pm. (ANI file)
“Encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam district,” the Kashmir Zone police said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) around 10.30 pm. (ANI file)

“Encounter has started at Hadigam area of Kulgam district,” the Kashmir Zone police said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) around 10.30 pm.

They said Kulgam police, army and CRPF are on the job. Further details are awaited.

