Energy tariff for industries: Gurugram-Faridabad industrialists seek regulator’s intervention

A delegation of industrialists from Gurugram and Faridabad associated with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Friday sought the intervention of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) to bring the energy tariff for industries at par with neighbouring Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. In support of their submission, the delegation also presented a comparative study report highlighting how industries in neighbouring states benefited from lower electricity tariffs.

The delegation met with HERC member (legal) Mukesh Garg to discuss their concerns related to the recently revised electricity tariffs for industrial units in Haryana.

As per a statement, the representatives said that Haryana’s industrial electricity tariff should be brought in line with neighbouring states to ensure industrial competitiveness and attract fresh investments. In support of their submission, the delegation also presented a comparative study report highlighting how industries in neighbouring states benefited from lower electricity tariffs.

Responding to the concerns, HERC member Mukesh Garg said that the commission being a quasi-judicial body which can only consider petitions filed under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003. He said that if any consumer has objections related to the fuel surcharge adjustment (FSA) or the tariff structure, they are required to file a formal petition before the commission, upon which an appropriate decision can be made.

Garg said that the commission was hearing a review petition filed by the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Chamber of Industry and Commerce and Laghu Udyog Bharati. He said that prior to issuing the tariff order for the financial year 2025-26 on March 28, the commission had conducted a public hearing in which all stakeholders were provided the opportunity to present their views.