Engage in ideological battles instead of physical conflicts: Himachal governor

Expressing serious concern over incidents of student violence in universities, governor Shiv Pratap Shukla appealed to student organisations to engage in ideological battles instead of physical conflicts.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the Model United Nations & Youth Parliament, jointly organised under the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative by the ministry of youth affairs and sports, Government of India, and Himachal Pradesh University.

The concern assumes significance in wake of the recent clash between the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), in which many students sustained injuries following a clash at the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).

Shukla said “Disrupting the academic environment benefits no one, channel your strength for the development of the nation.” He expressed confidence that the energetic youth of India would deliberate seriously on these issues and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Emphasising the importance of embracing diversity of thought, Shukla said, “This is the true strength of democracy.” He also reminded the youth that rights come with responsibilities and cited several constitutional provisions while discussing contemporary issues. He remarked that failure to follow rules and regulations has changed the face of the state capital, “Shimla is no longer the Shimla it used to be,” he said.

Referring to the “Gen Z” generation, the governor remarked that “there is a difference between Gen Z in Himachal and abroad. Here, the Gen Z youths pull the chariot of Lord Raghunath during the famous Kullu Dussehra festival, thus nurturing and preserving culture and traditions. It is this spirit that will help India regain its position as a Vishwaguru.”

Shukla said that India is a young nation, and it is the creative power of its youth that will transform the country into a developed nation.