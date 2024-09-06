Engineer Rashid’s brother takes voluntary retirement , to contest from Langate

Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh, the brother of jailed Baramulla member of Parliament and head of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Engineer Abdul Rashid, is set to fight assembly elections after the Jammu and Kashmir government sanctioned his voluntary retirement. Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid (File)

Sheikh, who has been a teacher in the school education department since 2003, is expected to fight from the Langate assembly seat in north Kashmir from where his brother Er Rashid used to fight the polls when J&K was a state.

In an order by principal secretary school education department Alok Kumar, the government accepted his request for voluntary retirement.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of voluntary retirement in favour of Mr Khursheed Ahmad Shiekh, 3rd RReT, UPS Mawar Bala Zone Mawar, District Kupwara w.e.f 01.09.2024…,” said the order.

The order put some conditions which includes that the official has satisfactory vigilance clearance.“The name of the official shall be treated as deleted with effect from September 01 in the seniority list of teachers,” it said.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, Rashid defeated National Conference’s vice-president Omar Abdullah by two lakh votes to claim the Baramulla seat. His campaign was led by his party and son Abrar Rashid.

Sheikh’s decision to plunge into politics have elicited allegations that AIP led by Er Rashid was also turning into a dynastic political party.

Sheikh said that it was not ‘family raaj’ but ‘family sacrifice’. “I gave away my job of 15 years, it is not dynastic politics but an example of sacrifice. I am ready for anything the party assigns,” he said.