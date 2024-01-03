Enhance sports infra based on regional preferences to nurture talent: Khattar

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday advised the sports department to prepare a plan to establish specialised high-power performance sports centres, dedicated to training youth in specific sports based on regional preferences. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)

Presiding over a meeting with officials from the sports department to discuss the roadmap for developing new sports infrastructure in Haryana, CM said these centres will provide exclusive training in a single sport, enabling youth to excel in their chosen discipline based on their interests.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Khattar said the state government is committed to strengthening the sports infrastructure across all regions. Recognising the significance of providing training in sports popular within each area, he underlined the need for setting up sports nurseries in villages based on the demand and preferences for specific sports.

He further directed the sports and panchayat department to map the sports infrastructure in villages. He also instructed the teams to compile the demands submitted by the public through Jan Samvad portal, gram darshan, and nagar darshan portal for facilities such as stadiums, mini stadiums, sports nurseries, or other institutions in their respective areas.

He also stressed the need to encourage medal-winning players employed under the outstanding sportsperson policy to establish and operate sports nurseries, thereby fostering talented youth in their respective sports.

Recognising the challenges faced by players at smaller levels, Khattar said the government is committed to providing equal opportunities and that emphasis will be given to providing training to these players based on their respective sports, according to a statement.