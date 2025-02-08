Er Rashid taken to hospital as his health deteriorates

Lok Sabha MP Er Rashid has been shifted to a hospital after his health deteriorated on eighth day of his hunger strike on Friday. Baramulla MP Er Rashid (File)

In a statement, Awami Ithead Party (AIP) said the health of Er Rashid has deteriorated as his indefinite hunger strike entered its eighth consecutive day.

“He has been shifted to RML Hospital in New Delhi for medical attention,” chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said adding that the health situation of Er Rashid is deeply alarming. “Despite his critical condition, his voice for justice remains unyielding. We urge the authorities to prioritise his medical care and ensure he receives immediate and comprehensive treatment.”

He further said that the continued incarceration and deteriorating health of Er Rashid is a matter of serious concern. “We appeal to the government and relevant authorities to address this issue urgently,” he said adding that AIP continues to seek public and political solidarity in support of

Er Rashid and has reiterated its unwavering belief in the judicial system while calling for humane treatment and swift resolution of his case.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the health of Baramulla MP.

“Very concerned to hear about Engineer Rashid having to be shifted to hospital. It is imperative that authorities take proper care & ensure that his condition does not deteriorate while the court arrives at a considered decision on his bail plea,” Omar wrote on X.