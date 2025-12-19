Eradicate terror ecosystem from J&K: LG at security meet

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday emphasized upon the need for coordinated action against terrorists, enablers and ideologues to eradicate the terror ecosystem from Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday emphasized upon the need for coordinated action against terrorists, enablers and ideologues to eradicate the terror ecosystem from Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)

Chairing a UT-level conference on the lines of DGPs/IGPs conference here, Sinha said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, the UT-level security conference will serve as the hub for deliberation and collaboration to develop a whole of government approach to counter-terrorism in all its form.

He also observed that during the DGPs/IGPs conference in Raipur this year, threadbare discussions were held on the theme ‘Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions’, which reflects GoI’s commitment to transform our policing institutions to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

He underlined the need for coordinated action against the terrorists, enablers and the ideologues to eradicate the ecosystem and the safe haven.

“The real security gains since 2019 must be defended and every single terrorist and its supporter operating in the valley, forest, hills or village must be neutralised,” he said.

“In the past six years, we have strengthened the security grid and the collaborative efforts of J&K Police, Army, Intelligence agencies and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have led to a significant decline in terrorist violence, in the number of operating terrorists and recruitment,” he added.

“Armed terrorists and its supporters, OGWs and those elements intimidating the common citizen should be treated equally. We must ensure they pay a very heavy price for their action,” the LG said.

He also discussed strategies to tackle evolving threats, enhancing intelligence capabilities, and building next-level security grid for new-age security challenges.

“The landscape of security threats has undergone a profound change in recent years. We need to shift from reactive to proactive security strategies and use sophisticated tools like AI to counter terrorism, terror financing, radicalisation, and narco-terrorism threats,” he said.