E-rickshaw driver snatches female passenger’s gold earrings, nose ring

An e-rickshaw driver and his accomplice allegedly snatched a female passenger’s gold earrings, gold nose ring and ₹7,000 in cash at a secluded area near IT Park, Sector 22, Panchkula, on Saturday evening. Police are reviewing CCTV footage near the IT Park area in Sector 22, Panchkula, to trace the accused. (HT File)

The incident occurred around 5.30pm when the victim, Raesha Begum, a resident of Dehradun, was on her way from Chandigarh Railway Station to her daughter’s house in Sector 24, Panchkula.

According to the complaint filed at Chandimandir police station, Raesha boarded the e-rickshaw around 4pm from the railway station, which initially had five other passengers.

As the journey progressed, most passengers got off at Manimajra and other stops, leaving only the driver, one other person, and her in the vehicle.

Instead of heading towards her destination, the driver diverted the rickshaw towards a deserted area behind IT Park, Sector 22. “Upon reaching the isolated spot, the driver and his accomplice snatched three pairs of gold earrings, a 15-gm nose ring and ₹7,000 in cash from the victim. After committing the crime, they pushed her out of the vehicle and fled the scene,” the complaint said.

The victim said she could not note the e-rickshaw’s registration number but claimed that she could identify the culprits if presented before her. Based on her complaint, police have registered an FIR under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 at Chandimandir police station.

Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to trace the accused.