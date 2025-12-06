Escalating tensions, divided opinions led BJP to cancel Gang Canal event

The Centre has cancelled the planned celebration for the 100th anniversary of the Gang Canal, which provides water from Punjab to parts of Rajasthan. The decision was made due to significant opposition and escalating political tensions, as authorities cited concerns over potential law-and-order issues. The Centre has cancelled the planned celebration for the 100th anniversary of the Gang Canal, which provides water from Punjab to parts of Rajasthan. The decision was made due to significant opposition and escalating political tensions, as authorities cited concerns over potential law-and-order issues. (Representational image)

The BJP high command even called back Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was to preside over the event, after protests began brewing locally over the political symbolism of celebrating a canal that carries Punjab’s water to Rajasthan.

Even within the state BJP, opinions were divided—several leaders warned that celebrating the 100-year-old canal could be misinterpreted and prove politically damaging. Intelligence inputs further hinted at possible road blockades and demonstrations, prompting the central leadership to order a swift rollback.

Sources within the BJP revealed that the high command had been briefed by Punjab leaders that going ahead with the ceremony could trigger protests and reignite long-standing grievances related to the state’s water rights. With the party already wary of repeated pushback in Punjab, the leadership reportedly chose to “play safe” and withdraw.

“By cancelling the event and recalling the minister, the BJP high command has attempted to avoid a fresh controversy, signalling its intent to prioritise political stability over ceremonial optics,” a senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

“The last-minute decision reflects the party leadership’s growing caution in a state where issues of water sharing, farmer sentiment and federal sensitivities can quickly escalate into controversy,” added the BJP leader.

Farmer unions and opposition parties had criticised the event, calling it “insensitive” at a time when Punjab continues to grapple with unresolved river-water disputes.

This marks the fourth instance in recent months where the Centre has withdrawn or altered a Punjab-related decision after concerns were raised locally. The pattern has reinforced the perception that the BJP is adopting a calibrated approach in Punjab—shaped by the aftermath of the farmers’ agitation and the state’s politically charged environment.

Special invitee into the national BJP executive and former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi—who was coordinating Meghwal’s visit—said the minister had expressed a desire to offer puja at the site where the foundation stone of the Gang Canal was laid, as a gesture of gratitude on its centenary.