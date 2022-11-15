E-service books of 2.32 lakh Haryana govt employees verified: CS

: Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said that the government employees will no longer face problems pertaining to promotion in service and holidays as facilities have been extended to them online through e-service books.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal, the chief secretary said that e-service books of about 2.32 lakh employees (out of 2.65 lakh) have been verified on the HRMS portal. The about 33,000 employees should also get their e-service books verified by November 30.

Kaushal said that employees whose service books have not been verified may face salary-related problems after November 30. He also directed the heads of all the departments to strictly adhere to these instructions.

An official spokesperson said that all service-related activities and digital service books of the employees of various departments, boards and corporations have been uploaded on the Human Resource Management System portal.

The e-salary system of Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) along with integrated workflow and information of the employees is available 24x7. The data available on HRMS helps the government in taking right decisions as well as proper monitoring of employees, planning, recruitment, posting, promotion, assured career progression (ACP) scheme, service extension and transfer of employees on the basis of skills etc.

The e-Service book in HRMS portal includes many features including employee basic details, appointment details, service verification, leave, loan and advance details, annual confidential report (ACR), asset and other details. Updating employee data with the HRMS portal not only benefits the government, but it will also help employees who face difficulties in getting details about their service records after retirement.