ESMA in place to stop Asha workers’ strike in Haryana

The mission director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana has directed all civil surgeons to ensure that no Asha worker participate in any strike or protest on February 17 in their respective districts in view of the Essential Services-Maintenance Act (ESMA) that the state government had imposed for six months on January 11, according to an official spokesperson.

Ambala SP appeals to Asha workers to postpone protest

Ahead of a statewide protest by Asha workers in Ambala on Thursday, Ambala superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa appealed to them to postpone their gathering due to imposition of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

In a statement, he said following the orders of the Haryana government issued on January 11, all types of gatherings or strikes by employees of the health department have been banned for six months.

“Due to the pandemic, the deputy commissioner has allowed collection of only 100 people with protocols in place and action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act if there is no permission taken for any such gathering,” it read.