Essay on Udham Singh in Punjab school textbook misleading: Historian
Terming the essay published in the Punjabi textbook of Class 5 under the title ‘Shaheed Udham’, fallacious and misleading, the manch has demanded to replace or revise it
The Gadri Shaheed Udham Singh Vichar Manch led by prominent historian Rakesh Kumar has flagged myths, misconceptions and mendacious facts pertaining to martyr Udham Singh being taught in government schools in the state. Terming the essay published in the Punjabi textbook of Class 5 under the title ‘Shaheed Udham’, fallacious and misleading, the manch has demanded to replace or revise it. On Friday, they wrote letters to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, education minister Harjot Bains and the chairman of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).
“The essay states that Udham Singh witnessed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre with his own eyes, took revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh incident, held Michael O’Dwyer guilty for the massacre, knew about O’Dwyer’s participation in the meeting held at Caxton Hall, fired only at O’Dwyer, did not try to flee, did not get any lawyer and gave a statement about completion of duty. All these facts are far from historical facts. The authentic facts say otherwise. Even the photo published in the essay does not resemble him,” reads the letter.
Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sunam, has written five research books on martyr Udham Singh and also discovered Bhagat Singh’s secret hideout in Turi Bazar of Ferozepur.
Principal Secretary of school education, Jaspreet Talwar, said, “We will look into it. We will refer the points raised by the historian to the Punjab School Education Board to resolve them.”
Now, get NOC for regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies online in Punjab
To ensure timely disposal of applications for regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies, the Punjab government has introduced a facility for online submission and processing of applications on the regularisation portal for obtaining NOC. The state government has also fixed a deadline of maximum 21 working days to complete the process and issue NOC. Till now, the applications were processed offline so the applicants had to wait a long for getting issued the NOC.
Inmate found hanging in Muktsar jail, probe underway
A 30-year-old prisoner was found hanging in the Muktsar district jail on Friday evening, officials said. The police authorities suspect it was a suicide even as a magisterial probe is underway. A resident of Mehna village in Muktsar, he was arrested in a case registered under the NDPS Act. Jail superintendent Iqbal Singh said he was brought to prison on July 18.
Miscreants break open ATM, decamp with ₹8.7 lakh in Hoshiarpur village
Unidentified miscreants cut open an unattended automated teller machine of the Punjab National Bank in Chotala village in the wee hours on Saturday and decamped with cash worth Rs 8.77 lakh. On the statement of bank manager Amarjit Singh, a case has been registered at Tanda police station. “We have got vital clues and will nab the culprits soon”, he said. A case under Section 457, 380 and 511 of the IPC was registered.
Vigilance nabs 2 ex-Punjab Roadways inspectors absconding in graft case
The Punjab vigilance bureau on Saturday arrested two retired inspectors of the Punjab Roadways who had indulged in changing the departure timing of government buses to private buses in lieu of money. In this regard, the VB had registered a case dated April 30, 2021, under Section 7, 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station, Amritsar.
Minister Nijjar bats for including Saragarhi battle in school curriculum in Punjab
A procession and function was organised on Saturday by the Saragarhi Foundation with the support of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to mark the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897. Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said efforts will be made to include the history of the battle, one of the greatest stand-offs in Indian history, in the school syllabus of the Punjab School Education Board.
