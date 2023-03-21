EWS admission in Chandigarh schools: Monitoring committee formed to redress grievances

After the March 10 draw of lots for admission under economically weaker sections (EWS) category at recognised private schools in UT, the schools have been told to contact the parents and complete the admission process till March 22. A monitoring committee has been formed to redress grievances related to EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools. (PTI)

A monitoring committee comprising the deputy director, DEO, deputy DEO-I and two representatives of private schools has also been constituted to redress the grievances of the parents. The first redressal meeting will be convened on March 21 at 11 am.

During the draw, 865 seats were allotted in 67 schools, which have been supplied, electronically, the information of selected candidates on March 10 and they have been directed to verify and admit the students from the selected list at the earliest.

“The schools have also been issued reminders via email dated March 16 and 17 to contact the parents and complete the admission up to March 22. The department is conscious of the fact that the annual Examination is in process and the schools have been advised to work around these times so that the parents of the EWS/DG admitted students and the students sitting the exams are not inconvenienced,” the department said in an official communique on Monday.

Meanwhile, 10 complaints have been received and referred to the monitoring committee till date. Further, 29 applications rejected by the schools have also been referred to the panel. This has been done to review that any selected candidate is not ignored without a valid reason.

Parents and schools are advised to contact the committee should they have any grievance at the DEO office contact: 0172-5021692.

The department, meanwhile, is geared up to ensure that the EWS/DG admission process to a large extent is completed by March 31.