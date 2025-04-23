EWS admissions: Unaided schools in Sangrur lag behind, Barnala draws a naught

Sangrur/Barnala On February 19, the Punjab and Haryana high court directed all private unaided schools in Punjab covered by the RTE Act, 2009, to reserve 25% of Class 1 seats for students from weaker sections. The court instructed the Punjab government to ensure compliance for the 2025-26 academic year.

Despite the Punjab and Haryana high court’s clear directive, private unaided schools in Sangrur and Barnala have shown low compliance with the Right to Education (RTE) Act’s provision for admitting students from the economically weaker section (EWS). This comes even as parents in these districts are reportedly aware of the RTE admissions process.

In Sangrur, out of 312 private unaided schools, only 13 have reportedly admitted EWS students into Class 1 for the 2025-26 academic session, as mandated by the court. Baljinder Kaur, district education officer (elementary), confirmed that only 80 EWS students have been admitted across the district.

The office of the DEO reported that nearly 50% of schools claimed they received no applications from EWS families. In some instances, schools indicated that families sought admission for children in grades other than Class 1, which does not meet RTE criteria.

Concerns over the accuracy of these claims have also surfaced. Ravinder Kaur, deputy DEO (elementary), stated: “One school in Kakra reported admitting 36 students under the RTE guidelines out of a total capacity of 40. We have doubts about the veracity of this claim, and we are currently investigating.”

A principal from a prominent school in Sangrur said their institution already offers discounts to EWS students, but no families have approached them specifically for RTE admissions. The principal added that they were ready to comply with the RTE mandate if any applications came through.

Regarding verification, Ravinder Kaur added: “We are in the process of collecting data and will determine further actions once we have a clearer picture.” She also noted that public awareness about the high court’s order is high, with regular inquiries coming to the office.

The situation in Barnala mirrors the challenges faced in Sangrur. Indu Simak, DEO (elementary) in Barnala, reported that none of the 137 unaided schools in the district had admitted any students under the RTE’s EWS provision. Simak explained that the schools reported no applications from EWS families. “Families are aware of the provision, and I have received queries. I am now verifying whether schools are providing accurate information,” she said.