 Ex-Akali minister Langah holds rally in support of Cheema
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Ex-Akali minister Langah holds rally in support of Cheema

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 23, 2024 07:26 AM IST

While addressing the rally organised in the town which falls in the Dera Baba Nanak assembly segment, Langah said, “The Akali Dal is the mother party, and the party has given me everything. I don’t need any post, nor do I have any greed. So, I announce to support the SAD”.

Former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah on Wednesday organised a rally in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency as a show of strength. Though he expressed resentment over the attitude of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) towards him, he announced to support the party candidate, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, in the parliamentary elections.

Former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah on Wednesday organised a rally in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency as a show of strength. Though he expressed resentment over the attitude of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) towards him, he announced to support the party candidate, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, in the parliamentary elections. (HT File)
Former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah on Wednesday organised a rally in Kalanaur town of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency as a show of strength. Though he expressed resentment over the attitude of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) towards him, he announced to support the party candidate, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, in the parliamentary elections. (HT File)

While addressing the rally organised in the town which falls in the Dera Baba Nanak assembly segment, he said, “The Akali Dal is the mother party, and the party has given me everything. I don’t need any post, nor do I have any greed. So, I announce to support the SAD”.

“Actually, agencies don’t let me get closer to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal,” he added.

He organised this show of strength days after the Dera Baba Nanak halqa in-charge of the party Ravikaran Singh Kahlon was expelled from the party for “anti-party” activities. A day after the expulsion, Kahlon joined the BJP.

“One has gone away, I should be given task to evict other anti-party men from the SAD,” Langah said.

The former SAD minister who has also been member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has considerable sway in Dera Baba Nanak and surrounding areas of Gurdaspur district.

