Ex-BJYM Punjab chief defends remark against state leadership over farm protests

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)’s former Punjab president Mohit Gupta on Sunday defended his recent statements against the BJP’s state leadership over the ongoing farm protests while replying to a show-cause notice issued to him.

Gupta, a state executive member of the BJP who belongs to Bathinda, said he never indulged in any “anti-party” activity, but always spoke about the party’s interests.

“Is it indiscipline to talk about ‘arhtiyas’, industrialists, small traders and labourers? I neither spoke against the Centre’s farm laws nor against central leaders,” wrote Gupta in his reply, adding that he is a “committed party worker.”

The notice was issued on Friday by Vinod Kumar Binta, BJP’s Bathinda district president, on the directions of state president Ashwani Sharma. Gupta was given two days to explain as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for his “anti-party” activities.

When asked about his future plan, Gupta, who is also associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the saffron party, said he would continue to work for the party at the grassroots level.

However, he made scathing attack at state president Ashwani Sharma for his inability to apprise the central leadership about the ground situation being faced by the party cadre on the political front.

“Initially, farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws in Punjab had a few demands that could have been handled had the party unit made some efforts. The incompetent party leadership failed and when committed party workers express concern, the same leadership has started issuing notices. Just seven months are left for the assembly polls and it has become difficult for party workers even to come out of their homes due to the lingering agitation,” said Gupta.