Ex-classmate booked for blackmailing beautician

A case was registered after a beautician accused her former classmate of blackmailing her, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the woman, the accused was forcing her to marry him and threatened her of uploading her “lewd video” on social networking sites.

Following a complaint by the beautician, the Cyber Crime police station registered a first-information report (FIR) against Japish Sharma of Swatantra Nagar.

The complainant, 21, said she met the accused again a few days ago and they exchanged contact numbers.

The woman alleged that the accused recorded a lewd video of her and later started blackmailing her.

Sub-inspector Mamta Minhas, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused.