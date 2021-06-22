Ex-Cong MLA’s son battling for life after car crash in Chandigarh

The son of a former Punjab MLA is battling for his life while two cops and two other men are also injured after a Skoda car and a Toyota Fortuner crashed into each other at the Press light point in Chandigarh.

Rahul Singh Sidhu, a Congress leader and son of former Muktsar MLA Bhai Harnirpal Singh Kuku, was travelling in the Skoda along with his friends Diljot Singh, 30, of Faridkot, Deepinder Singh Brar, 27, and Harjinder Singh, 30, of Moga.

Both Harjinder and Deepinder are posted with the Punjab Armed Police, while Diljot has food business in Sector 9, Chandigarh. All of them got injured.

Rahul suffered head injuries and is on ventilator at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). He has also tested positive for Covid-19, said police.

Fatehgarh resident Kanwar Pratap Singh,19, who was driving the Fortuner SUV, also sustained injuries. He has been booked for speeding and jumping the red light, leading to the accident.

Speeding SUV driver jumped red light

In his complaint, Harjinder said that at about 11:15pm, he along with his three friends was going to Sector 8. He was driving the Skoda car while Rahul was sitting on the front passenger seat and Deepinder and Diljot were on the rear seat. They were coming from the ISBT roundabout side and as they reached the Sector 8/9/17/18 light point (known as Press light point), a Fortuner SUV coming from the Matka Chowk side hit their vehicle, he said.

Police said the SUV being driven by Kanwar was speeding and jumped the red light. It hit the Skoda on the front passenger side, right in the middle. The impact was such the car was badly damaged.

When police reached the spot, they found the mangled Skoda on the Madhya Marg while the damaged Fortuner was found on the slip road about 50 metres away and its rear tyre had burst.

All the injured were rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, from where Rahul was referred to the PGIMER with severe head injuries.

Both vehicles have been impounded and kept at the police station in Sector 3. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Kanwar. He was arrested and later released on bail.

Punjab CM prays for speedy recovery

Rahul’s father Bhai Harnirpal Singh Kuku is a former Congress MLA from Muktsar and had contesting the Punjab assembly elections unsuccessfully from Kotkapura in 2017.

Even Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed concern over the accident. He shared on Twitter: “Concerned about our former MLA Bhai Harnirpal Singh Kuku’s son and party leader Bhai Rahul Inder Singh Sidhu who met with an accident last night. Have directed to ensure best of treatment for him at PGIMER where he is admitted. Praying for his speedy recovery.”