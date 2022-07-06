Ex-Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot concealed plot in wife’s name in poll affidavit: Vigilance

A month after former Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested in a corruption case, the Punjab vigilance bureau has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate action against him for deliberately concealing information about a residential plot (500 square yard), registered in the name of his wife, in an affidavit attached with his nomination papers during the assembly elections.

The vigilance bureau had arrested Dharamsot for his involvement in organised corruption pertaining to issuance of permits for cutting of Khair trees, transfer of officials, purchases, and issuance of no-objection certificates.

A case in this regard had been registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at police station, vigilance bureau, flying squad in Mohali.

In the letter to chief election commissioner, the vigilance bureau stated that during the investigation of the corruption case, it came to fore that Plot No 27, Sector 80, SAS Nagar, measuring 500 sq yards, was purchased in May 2021 and the ownership of this plot was transferred in the name of Sheela Devi, Sadhu Singh Dharmsot’s wife on June 9, 2021.

The letter further read that Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA)’s records show that Sheela Devi was the owner of the plot on January 31, 2022 and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot had filed his nomination papers along with a notarised affidavit (Form 26) dated January 31, 2022, mentioning agricultural land (13 bigha and 7 biswa), 5 marla livestock cattle shed and plot measuring 2,970 square feet as his immovable property.

“From the above-said facts it is clear that while filing his nomination papers as a candidate with the returning officer, Dharamsot deliberately concealed information regarding the residential plot of his wife and gave false information which he knows or has reason to believe to be false in the affidavit,” the letter further reads, adding that the former minister has committed an offence under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

“You are requested to initiate necessary action against him (Dharamsot) as per the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the vigilance bureau stated.

