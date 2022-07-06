Ex-Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot concealed plot in wife’s name in poll affidavit: Vigilance
A month after former Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested in a corruption case, the Punjab vigilance bureau has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate action against him for deliberately concealing information about a residential plot (500 square yard), registered in the name of his wife, in an affidavit attached with his nomination papers during the assembly elections.
The vigilance bureau had arrested Dharamsot for his involvement in organised corruption pertaining to issuance of permits for cutting of Khair trees, transfer of officials, purchases, and issuance of no-objection certificates.
A case in this regard had been registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at police station, vigilance bureau, flying squad in Mohali.
In the letter to chief election commissioner, the vigilance bureau stated that during the investigation of the corruption case, it came to fore that Plot No 27, Sector 80, SAS Nagar, measuring 500 sq yards, was purchased in May 2021 and the ownership of this plot was transferred in the name of Sheela Devi, Sadhu Singh Dharmsot’s wife on June 9, 2021.
The letter further read that Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA)’s records show that Sheela Devi was the owner of the plot on January 31, 2022 and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot had filed his nomination papers along with a notarised affidavit (Form 26) dated January 31, 2022, mentioning agricultural land (13 bigha and 7 biswa), 5 marla livestock cattle shed and plot measuring 2,970 square feet as his immovable property.
“From the above-said facts it is clear that while filing his nomination papers as a candidate with the returning officer, Dharamsot deliberately concealed information regarding the residential plot of his wife and gave false information which he knows or has reason to believe to be false in the affidavit,” the letter further reads, adding that the former minister has committed an offence under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
“You are requested to initiate necessary action against him (Dharamsot) as per the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the vigilance bureau stated.
Heavy rainfall to drench HP till July 9, yellow alert sounded
With heavy rainfall expected to drench the state till July 9, the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert, urging people to remain cautious. “Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightening are expected to take place at isolated places over the next four days in the plains and middle hills of the state,” said Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul. Parts of the state experienced moderate to light rainfall over the last 24 hours.
HP Police constable recruitment exam: Probe cops’ involvement in paper leak scam: DGP tells SIT
Days after a chargesheet was filed in the police constable recruitment paper leak case, Himachal Pradesh director general of police Sanjay Kundu on Tuesday directed the special investigation team to probe the involvement of cops. “There are three FIRs registered – one at Kangra, another at Solan and one with the crime investigation department – and the SIT will probe the role of police officers in all three,” he said.
U.P. logs 318 new Covid cases, 1 death
A Covid-19-positive patient died in Varanasi while Uttar Pradesh reported 318 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to data from the state health department. The state has tested 11,75,85,027 samples till now, including 73,717 samples in the past 24 hours, according to the data. “In the past 24 hours, 567 patients recovered and the recovery rate is over 98% in the state,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla.
Shortage of doctors in Kullu: Himachal HC issues notice to health secy
Kullu zila parishad chairperson Pankaj Parmar has alleged that due to a shortage of doctors and para-medical staff at the regional centre, residents were forced to seek treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, or hospitals in Chandigarh. The next hearing will take place on July 21, 2022.
Punjab cabinet rejig: Chetan Singh gets health portfolio, urban development goes to Aman Arora
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday allocated portfolios to his five new cabinet ministers and rejigged some others, giving health to first-time legislator Chetan Singh Jauramajra. A two-time MLA from Sunam, Aman Arora, has been given charge of information and public relations, housing and urban development and new and renewable energy resources. Jauramajra, who represents Samana, is the new health and family welfare, medical education and research and elections minister.
