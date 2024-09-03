Exercise to shortlist candidates underway: Haryana BJP president Badoli

Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli on Monday said that the exercise of shortlisting candidates for the October 5 assembly elections is taking time due to the extensive feedback being gathered from all levels of the party. Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli. (HT Photo)

The final decision will be made by the central leadership after careful consideration of these suggestions, Badoli said in an interaction with reporters in New Delhi.

“We have a long list of candidates under review and everyone is being thoroughly surveyed. We are gathering feedback from the grassroots level and only then will the central leadership finalise the candidates,” said the state BJP chief, who is a sitting MLA from Rai segment and has announced not to contest assembly election.

When questioned about the possibility of former Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Devender Singh Babli contesting the election on a BJP ticket, Badoli said that the party does not promise tickets upon induction.

As per reports the BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) has finalised the names of 55 candidates for the Haryana assembly elections during the August 29 meeting. However, the party has yet to publicly announce the names of these candidates.

The Haryana assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with the counting of votes set to take place on October 8.