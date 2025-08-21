Ex-IGP announces free coaching to IAS, IPS aspirants from J&K, Ladakh & Northeast states

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Basant Rath, on Wednesday, announced free coaching to IAS-IPS aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and northeast at his coaching centre coming up rapidly at Noida. The former IGP said that he will start enrolling for his coaching institute next month. (File)

“Right from my police training days in Poonch district when P L Gupta was my IGP, Jammu, I knew that I must do something for the students of J&K and Ladakh. He inspired me to reach out to people as people, not as numbers in government files. To empower them as a community. We had our arguments and differences, but he was magnanimous enough to let me do things my way even though I was a mere probationer. And he was a brilliant mentor. A bit blunt, though,” he told HT.

“Education is the most powerful tool to empower our voiceless, faceless masses. My UPSC civil services coaching institute is an extension of that original spark. Nothing has changed. It is my way of saying thank you to the big man for everything he did to protect me from the rogues in the IAS-IPS and politics,” he added.

The former IGP said that he will start rolling for his coaching institute next month.

“I’ve found a name for it. RANK 62 Academy. My All India Rank in UPSC civil services examination was 62 in 2000. If any reasonably hardworking student gives me 5,000 hours and four serious attempts, I’ll get them a rank higher than what I got. That is my conviction. If they don’t make it to the final list in four attempts, I’ll return the entire fee with 6% compound interest,” asserted Rath.

The former IGP, during service in J&K, provided books to many civil services aspirants from poor families.

Earlier, the former IGP put out a post on his Facebook page announcing the decision.