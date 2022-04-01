Ex-minister’s involvement in Hawala racket has opened Pandora’s Box: former J&K deputy CM
Following the arrest of a Kashmir man with ₹6.90 lakh Hawala money, who claimed that former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh had given him the task, former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Friday said that the incident proved how deep was nexus ran between ministers of previous governments in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, Hurriyat and anti-national elements during militancy.
“During militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, several ministers of the governments were involved in it. Now, many things will come to the fore during investigations. Not only this (Babu Singh), but many other ministers during previous governments worked for Pakistan and anti-national elements,” said Gupta. He added that Babu Singh’s involvement in the Hawala racket has opened a Pandora’s Box
“Such people have no regard for the supreme sacrifices of the security forces and their bravery and can stoop to any level for money. I feel that after a thorough probe, many startling facts will come to the fore and the eco-system that supported Hurriyat, terrorists and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir will be exposed with this investigation,” said Gupta.
The former minister has been declared an absconder by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. He had initially launched the International Democratic Party and then contested and won 2002 assembly elections from Kathua. Subsequently, he was inducted as power minister in the Congress-PDP coalition government during 2003-2005.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police had on Thursday arrested the Kashmiri man. “On the basis of a specific input that some people are going to receive Hawala money in Jammu, several checking points were established. Based on suspicion, the police arrested Mohammad Shareef Shah, 64, of Anantnag district, from Gandhi Nagar area,” additional director general of police Mukesh Singh had said.
“On questioning, Shah disclosed that he was tasked by Babu Singh to collect the money from one Omer at Srinagar. After receiving the money from Omer, Shareef came to Jammu and was caught,” said the ADGP.
On further questioning, Shareef disclosed the names of his local and foreign associates - Javed and Khatib, residents of PoK and Farooq Khan of Toronto in Canada. “Shareef is also the admin of a secret Whatsapp group which has members not limited to Pakistanis and Saudis,” said Singh.
Following arrest of Shah, three other men identified as Gurdev Singh of Jammu, Sidhant Sharma of Kathua and Mohammad Sharief Sartaj of Jammu were also detained for questioning regarding the Hawala transaction. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress.
The former minister’s cellphone was found switched off and text messages didn’t elicit any response either.
-
Lawyer Satish Uke, brother sent to ED custody till April 6
Mumbai: A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court on Friday remanded activist-lawyer Satish Uke and his elder brother Pradip to the Enforcement Directorate custody till April 6. The brothers were arrested from Nagpur on Thursday evening in connection with a money laundering case registered against them in February. Advocate Satish Uke has filed several cases against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, including one for filing a false election affidavit.
-
Ludhiana | Plot holders, developers of illegal colonies accuse GLADA of harassment
After Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority asked Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to stop issuing power connections to illegal colonies that don't have no-objection certificates (NOCs), residents and plot holders of these areas accused the development authority of harassment. Members of Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association, led by Aam Aadmi Party's Gill constituency MLA Jiwan Sangowal, also met the chief administrator of GLADA, Sandeep Kumar over the issue on Thursday and submitted a memorandum.
-
Southern Command celebrates 128th Raising Day in Pune
In a solemn and befitting ceremony, the headquarters of Southern Command celebrated its 128th Raising Day on Friday. During its journey, Southern Command has successfully maintained the sovereignty of the area under its responsibility and has also relentlessly contributed toward nation-building. Over the years, Southern Command has emerged as a formidable fighting force. In the past year, Southern Command also hosted many joint military training exercises with friendly foreign countries.
-
Haryana contractor threatens top HRECL official for confidential details
A top official of the Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation Limited on Friday alleged that a contractor barged into Deepak Kundu, general manager of HRECL's office here and allegedly threatened him for refusing to disclose details of tenders, police said. General manager of HRECL, Deepak Kundu, also shot off a letter narrating the incident to Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran, and the police are verifying the complaint, they said.
-
No UP worker will migrate for employment: Minister Rajbhar
Uttar Pradesh labour and employment minister Anil Rajbhar has said now no labourer of Uttar Pradesh would be compelled to migrate to other state in search of employment as the state government will make every effort to provide them work. Rajbhar also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for giving him the responsibility of labour and employment ministry.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics