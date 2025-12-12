Expansion plan of high court complex: UT to discuss implementation of HC order today

Senior officials from the Chandigarh Administration will on Friday discuss implementation of the Punjab and Haryana high court order on awarding design work of new complex. A senior officer said that the project needs clearance from UNESCO as the high court, a part of the Capitol Complex, was declared a world heritage site in 2016. (HT FIle)

A senior officer who wished not to be named said that the implementation would be discussed by the engineering department with other stakeholders. “The consultant is yet to be finalised. However, court has cleared way for awarding the work without a tendering process,” an official said.

The project includes the construction of four new blocks with 30-35 more court rooms on a 11.42 lakh square-feet area behind the heritage building and an additional parking capacity on 11.17 lakh square feet.

A senior officer said that the project needs clearance from UNESCO as the high court, a part of the Capitol Complex, was declared a world heritage site in 2016. There is a very narrow window to get UNESCO clearance as for project execution next year the proposal has to be submitted by December end. It was due to this reason, HC opined that “special circumstances” exist of critical shortage of space available for adopting the single source selection.

It was on December 5, the court had directed UT to adopt single source selection as per government of India guidelines to select the consultant.

On November 21, high court had directed UT to publish an ‘expression of interest’ for appointing consultant. However, the Bar association filed an application demanding that November 21 order be modified and UT be directed to appoint a particular consultant, without going for tendering process, as the same would delay the project clearances. Tendering process would have taken another 2-3 months time.