One injured in explosion near Golden Temple

One person was injured after an explosion took place in the Saragarhi parking situated on the Heritage Street, which leads to the Golden Temple, on late Saturday night. Forensic team members inspect the blast site spot where an explosion took place near Golden Temple at Heritage street on Saturday night. (HT Photo/Sameer Sehgal)

Police sources said it appears the blast was occurred in a chimney of a restaurant. However, it is yet to be confirmed by the police.

The windows panes of a restaurant were also damaged due to the explosion. A police team led-by deputy commissioner of police (DCP-law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal reached the spot and started their investigation. The injured has been identified as Sonu Rajput, who was sleeping in the Heritage Street at the time of the incident. “Our forensic teams have reached and examining the exact cause of the blast. But, it appeared a minor explosion, for if it was a heavy explosion, the damage would have been more,” the DCP said. The incident had also sparked fear among the people who were on their way to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. “A news related to blasts in #Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control. Investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. Urge citizens to maintain peace & harmony, advise all to fact check before sharing,” tweeted commissioner of police (CP) Amritsar Naunihal Singh.