Explosion heard 8 kms from PM's rally venue in Samba's Palli village, probe on
india news

Explosion heard 8 kms from PM’s rally venue in Samba’s Palli village, probe on

A crater is believed to have been created in Laliana village by a meteorite or lightning, said Jammu senior superintendent of police Chandan Kohli.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Palli village in Samba district on Sunday for Panchayati Raj Day celebrations. Lt Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha is also seen in the picture. (PTI)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 10:32 PM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

About eight kilometres from Jammu’s Palli village, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally on Sunday, reports of an explosion were being investigated, police said.

A crater is believed to have been created in Laliana village by a meteorite or lightning, said Jammu senior superintendent of police Chandan Kohli.

The blast was heard around 4:30am on Sunday. Visuals emerging from the area showed cops and villagers gathered around the crater, suggesting that the explosion had triggered panic in the area.

This was PM Modi’s first visit to the union territory after Article 370 - which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir - was scrapped by the Centre in 2019.

The Laliana village is said to be famous for faith healers who are known for treating snakebites.

Security has already been tightened in the Union territory following a terror attack on a bus carrying security personnel in Sunjwan on Friday, in which a security personnel was killed and several others were injured. Two Jaish terrorists, who carried out the attack, were gunned down, police said, adding that one of the terrorists had worn a suicidal vest and had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack in the city.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Sunday, April 24, 2022
