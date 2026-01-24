Explosion rips through freight corridor in Punjab’s Sirhind

An explosion damaged a railway track and a freight engine near Sirhind at 9.50pm on Friday, just days before Republic Day, triggering concerns of a sabotage attempt. Ropar Range deputy inspector general (DIG) Nanak Singh and other police officials at the site of the blast near Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district on Saturday.

Deputy inspector general (DIG), Ropar range Nanak Singh, who reached the site soon after, said that the blast took place around a newly built section of the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) near the Khanpur railway crossing. The engine of the freight train passing through the section at the time of the blast was damaged, he said.

“Our teams have already started the investigation, and arrests will be made soon. We have informed the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” Nanak Singh said.

Asked whether RDX was used to conduct the blast, Fatehgarh Sahib police officials said it was too early to comment. Senior superintendent of police Shubham Aggarwal said that a first information report has already been registered in connection with the blast and added that the police were in touch with central agencies.

According to police sources, the force of the explosion was sufficient to destroy a three-to-four-foot stretch of the track.

Safety officer Anil Sharma sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid; he has since been discharged.

The railway authorities and Punjab Police cordoned off the area immediately after the blast. While senior officials are tightlipped about the cause, preliminary police findings suggest the deliberate use of an explosive.

“Repair work was carried out on a war-footing overnight. The damaged section of the track was restored by early morning, and freight operations have resumed,” a senior police official said.

The incident comes at a time when Punjab is already under tight security in the run up to January 26.