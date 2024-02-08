 Extortion: 2 women among 5 Punjab-origin persons arrested in Canada - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Extortion: 2 women among 5 Punjab-origin persons arrested in Canada

Extortion: 2 women among 5 Punjab-origin persons arrested in Canada

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 08, 2024 10:20 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Anmoldeep Singh, 23, from Mississauga, Hashmeet Kaur, 25, Iymanjot Kaur, 21, and Gagan Ajit Singh—all three from Brampton, and Arundeep Thind, 39, a man of no fixed address.

Five Punjab-origin persons, including two women, were arrested in Peel region of Ontario, Canada, for their alleged involvement in several cases of attempted extortion and firearms-related offences.

Five Punjab-origin persons, including two women, were arrested in Peel region of Ontario, Canada, for their alleged involvement in several cases of attempted extortion and firearms-related offences.
Five Punjab-origin persons, including two women, were arrested in Peel region of Ontario, Canada, for their alleged involvement in several cases of attempted extortion and firearms-related offences. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Anmoldeep Singh, 23, from Mississauga, Hashmeet Kaur, 25, Iymanjot Kaur, 21, and Gagan Ajit Singh—all three from Brampton, and Arundeep Thind, 39, a man of no fixed address.

The Peel Regional Police Extortion Investigative Task Force (EITF), with the support of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), had executed a search warrant, resulting in the arrest of the accused, in connection with recent offences that occurred throughout the Greater Toronto Area since December 2023.

On January 26, 2024, a 32-year-old had allegedly received a phone call and threatening WhatsApp messages demanding large sums of money.

