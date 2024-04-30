Extortion case: Police get four more days to quiz suspended Punjab AIG, scribe

A local court on Monday granted Mohali police four more days to question suspended assistant inspector general (AIG, Human Rights), Punjab, Malvinder Singh Sidhu and a web journalist for his alleged connivance with the AIG in an extortion case. Web journalist Rajinder Singh Taggar has been nominated in two extortion cases already registered against the AIG at the Phase 1 and Phase 8 police stations. (iStock)

After the AIG’s arrest on April 24 in connection with an extortion case registered against him at the Phase-1 police station last month, police on April 25 had also arrested web journalist Rajinder Singh Taggar for being hand in glove with the AIG.

Taggar has been nominated in two extortion cases already registered against the AIG at the Phase 1 and Phase 8 police stations.

Phase 1 police had received four new complaints against Taggar and thus, sought his extended custody, along with the AIG, for cross questioning.

According to police, Taggar allegedly offered help to stage demonstrations outside the Social Welfare Office in Phase 1 for inaction pertaining to a complaint against AIG’s son-in-law, who was having a marital dispute with his daughter.

Police on March 20 had registered a case against the AIG and co-accused Balbir Singh for extortion, criminal conspiracy and corruption.

Meanwhile, numerous journalists gathered at the court complex in support of Taggar, accusing the Mohali police of falsely implicating him in the case.

Around 50 cops deployed at the complex stopped their entry.