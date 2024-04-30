 Extortion case: Police get four more days to quiz suspended Punjab AIG, scribe - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Extortion case: Police get four more days to quiz suspended Punjab AIG, scribe

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 30, 2024 09:12 AM IST

After the AIG’s arrest on April 24 in connection with an extortion case registered against him at the Phase-1 police station last month, police on April 25 had also arrested web journalist Rajinder Singh Taggar for being hand in glove with the AIG

A local court on Monday granted Mohali police four more days to question suspended assistant inspector general (AIG, Human Rights), Punjab, Malvinder Singh Sidhu and a web journalist for his alleged connivance with the AIG in an extortion case.

Web journalist Rajinder Singh Taggar has been nominated in two extortion cases already registered against the AIG at the Phase 1 and Phase 8 police stations. (iStock)
Web journalist Rajinder Singh Taggar has been nominated in two extortion cases already registered against the AIG at the Phase 1 and Phase 8 police stations. (iStock)

After the AIG’s arrest on April 24 in connection with an extortion case registered against him at the Phase-1 police station last month, police on April 25 had also arrested web journalist Rajinder Singh Taggar for being hand in glove with the AIG.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Taggar has been nominated in two extortion cases already registered against the AIG at the Phase 1 and Phase 8 police stations.

Phase 1 police had received four new complaints against Taggar and thus, sought his extended custody, along with the AIG, for cross questioning.

According to police, Taggar allegedly offered help to stage demonstrations outside the Social Welfare Office in Phase 1 for inaction pertaining to a complaint against AIG’s son-in-law, who was having a marital dispute with his daughter.

Police on March 20 had registered a case against the AIG and co-accused Balbir Singh for extortion, criminal conspiracy and corruption.

Meanwhile, numerous journalists gathered at the court complex in support of Taggar, accusing the Mohali police of falsely implicating him in the case.

Around 50 cops deployed at the complex stopped their entry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Extortion case: Police get four more days to quiz suspended Punjab AIG, scribe
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On