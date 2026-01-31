Extortion spree continues in Ludhiana; furniture dealer gets call for ₹2 crore

The spate of extortion threats in Ludhiana shows no sign of abating, with yet another city-based businessman receiving a demand for ₹2 crore from a caller posing as a gangster. The caller identified himself as Doni Bal and demanded ₹2 crore. (HT Photo)

In the latest incident, a furniture dealer from Guru Nanak Colony, near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, was threatened over a WhatsApp call by a person claiming to be gangster Balwinder Singh, alias Doni Bal. Following the complaint, the Sadar police registered a case under Section 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant, Jagjeet Singh, told police that he received the call on January 17 from an international number. An FIR in connection with the case was registered on Saturday. The caller identified himself as Doni Bal and demanded ₹2 crore, warning that he would be killed if the money was not arranged.

Alarmed, the businessman immediately approached the police.

Inspector Jagdev Singh Dhaliwal, SHO of Sadar police station, said, “After preliminary verification, a case has been registered against gangster Doni Bal. The victim is a furniture businessman. He left the city shortly after lodging the complaint. Further details will be gathered once he returns. Investigation is underway.”

Earlier extortion incidents in Ludhiana:

January 19: Four bike-borne miscreants opened fire at the house of a dress designer in Khanna following an extortion bid. The designer had received a voice message from gangster Goldy Brar, demanding ₹5 crore. Police have arrested five accused so far.

January 10: Two masked assailants fired at a luxury car office near Baddowal. Employees escaped unhurt while bullets shattered glass doors and damaged parked Mercedes and Range Rover vehicles. The owner later received a ₹2 crore demand from gangster Pawan Shokeen.

January 5–6: Three bike-borne men fired at a locked readymade garment showroom in Civil City following an extortion call from a foreign number, demanding ₹50 lakh.

January 6: A businessman in Sarabha Nagar received threats for ₹10 crore from a person claiming association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police lodged an FIR against Hari Boxer.

December 12, 2025: Police arrested an aide of gangster Amrit Dalam after an exchange of fire near Samrala Chowk. The accused had been threatening a jeweller for ₹1 crore.

October 19, 2025: Motorcycle-borne assailants fired at the house of retired army officer and realtor Nand Lal, 64, in Village Begoana, discharging at least 15 bullets and leaving a threatening note referencing the Kaushal Chaudhary Group and demanding ₹5 crore.