Eye on tourism: Chandigarh to host top travel operators next month

In an effort to boost tourism in the city, the UT administration is set to host 50 of the country’s top travel operators for a curated tour of Chandigarh next month. The objective is to encourage these agents to promote Chandigarh as a short-stay destination for tourists and clients en route to Shimla and Manali, encouraging them to spend a day or two in the city. Chandigarh’s prominent tourist attractions include the Capitol Complex in Sector 1, Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake, Bird Park, Indian Air Force Heritage Centre, and Government Museum and Art Gallery in Sector 10. Every year, the city welcomes around 30,000 international tourists and 1.2 million domestic visitors. (HT File)

The tour was initially planned for May but was postponed due to border tensions between India and Pakistan. Preparations are now underway to host the agents by the end of June or the first week of July.

Tourism director Pradhuman Singh said the department is making a push to strengthen tourism in the city. As part of its new strategy, it will conduct guided city tours for leading travel agents and tour operators from across India to showcase the range of attractions and excellent connectivity offered by the city. Once convinced, these agents are expected to suggest a one or two-day stopover in Chandigarh to clients booking travel packages through them. A meeting regarding the initiative also took place between the tourism secretary and officials of the Travel Agents Association of India.

Singh emphasised that efforts are being made to change the perception of Chandigarh as merely a transit point. He urged travel agents to include short stays in the city as part of broader tour packages or create exclusive packages for clients to drive greater tourist footfall in the city. He added that all necessary preparations for the initiative have been completed.

In a meeting held in March this year, tourism secretary Mandip Singh Brar stated that the Chandigarh tourism department had decided to revamp its website and social media platforms to better showcase events and activities happening in the city. The secretary had also assured that regular meetings would be held to collaborate with stakeholders regarding the city’s development. The administration, he had said, will actively engage with both national and international entities to facilitate increased tourist inflow and elevate Chandigarh’s profile as a premier tourist destination.

Local artistes to get ₹2,000 per performance

On the lines of Delhi, the Chandigarh tourism department is also set to offer a new platform to local and independent artistes in the city. Under this plan, local performers will get the opportunity to showcase their talent every evening at major tourist sites and gardens, such as the Rose Garden, Shantikunj, and other prominent locations.

Anyone with their own musical setup or equipment, including solo guitarists, singers, or other performing artistes, will be eligible to join this initiative. The tourism department will soon issue an Expression of Interest (EOI), inviting applications from interested artistes. Selected performers will be given a daily one-hour performance slot for which they will be paid approximately ₹2,000 by the department.

This model has already been implemented by the Delhi tourism department and was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.