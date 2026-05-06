Eyening upcoming panchayat polls, PDP forms committee to strengthen party

Eyeing the upcoming panchayat and local body polls, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a bid to expand its base in Jammu and Kashmir, has formulated a high-powered committee comprising former ministers and legislators. The committee formed by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is headed by former Member of Parliament and senior leader Mehboob Beg. (File)

Sources say the party is also holding talks with former leaders, who left PDP but have not joined any other organisation. “Don’t be surprised if many big names will join the party,” said a senior PDP leader.

The committee formed by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is headed by former Member of Parliament and senior leader Mehboob Beg. It comprises former minister and senior leader advocate Abdul Haq Khan, Peerzada Mansoor, former MLC and senior leader Yasir Reshi, and Pulwama MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para.

Speaking on the same, Para said the party is trying to strengthen its base across J&K. “More leaders will join our party,” he added.

In the 2024 assembly elections, the PDP could barely win three seats. All senior leaders lost, and many left the party. However, the victory in the Budgam bypoll has given the party new hope and leaders are exuding confidence that they will give tough competition to National Conference (NC).

“NC made tall promises during the elections and people trusted it with a huge mandate. The ruling party became arrogant and didn’t fulfil them. PDP is the biggest political force in J&K and we are hopeful that our party will show an impressive performance in local body and panchayat polls. Now many leaders want to rejoin us as they know our strength,” said PDP Baramulla district president Mohammad Rafique Rather.

Over the past couple of months, the PDP has organised many successful programs across J&K, especially “Kath Baath”, in which former chief minister Mehbooba Mehfi held detailed interactions with a cross-section of people belonging to different ideologies. The PDP leadership feels the programs have bridged the gap between the masses and the party leadership.

Of late, the party has also opened its doors to many youngsters.