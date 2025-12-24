Failed housing project: HC directs Mohali DC to provide recovery certificate to petitioner

Acting on the petition filed by an allottee running from pillar to post for possession of a flat for the last 14 years now, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has directed the Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) to execute the recovery certificate of the petitioner in accordance with the law. The petition stated that since inception, the project was allowed to proceed in violation of core statutory safeguards. (HT Photo for representation)

The builder, Parkwood Glade, is a failed project of the Punjab government with many allottees moving consumer court and the HC over the years. The petitioner, Kapil Goyal, moved the HC seeking speedy disposal of the complaint to execute the recovery certificate.

Goyal stated that he is an allottee of a residential flat in Tower A in project Parkwood Glade, Sante Majra village, Kharar Tehsil, Sector 116, Main Kharar–Landran Highway, Mohali district since May 14, 2012.

It has been alleged that the builder—former promoters of the Bank of Punjab (later merged into HDFC Bank)—has operated through a web of entities, controlled directly and indirectly, domestic and offshore, stripping assets and evading enforcement across jurisdictions.

The petition stated that since inception, the project was allowed to proceed in violation of core statutory safeguards.

Goyal added that he has submitted seven detailed representations, supported by documentary evidence plus a plethora of correspondence and visits, and personally pursued parallel proceedings for over six years—including a withdrawn refund case, a possession case, and an execution petition but to no avail.

“Despite all this, the recovery certificate issued by Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on October 18 remains unexecuted, despite persistence,” he alleged.

He asked in the petition, “Can a recovery certificate issued under RERA and backed by the Punjab Land Revenue Act be ignored indefinitely, rendering it infructuous to shield the privileged, despite such execution being a settled legal position?”

The petitioner stated that RERA allowed his complaint on April 19, 2022. “The recovery certificate was issued on October 18, 2024, but the same has not been complied with till date.

“The writ petition is disposed of with direction to DC Mohali to execute the recovery certificate in accordance with law within two months of receipt of the order,” said the HC.