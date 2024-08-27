‘Fake’ CBI officer dupes Ludhiana doctor of 16 lakh

A fraudster posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer allegedly duped a city-based radiologist of ₹16 lakh, officials said. The Ludhiana-based radiologist said she filed a complaint after realising that she had been duped. (HT File)

They said that a case was registered in connection with the matter.

The accused allegedly called the victim, Dr Sumit Pal, while posing as a central agency officer and told her that they had found bank transfers between her and a drug dealer.

He took the money from the radiologist on the pretext of not taking action. The accused provided her with bank account information and asked her to transfer the money for avoiding action.

The radiologist said she filed a complaint after realising that she had been duped.

Tracing the caller, the police registered a first-information report (FIR) against one Ravi Sharma of Rajasthan’s Ajmer.

Cyber police station in-charge inspector Jatinder Singh said that Dr Pal got the call on December 19, 2023, from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as a CBI officer and accused her of smuggling drugs through courier service.

“The caller claimed that they recovered a parcel containing 60 gm heroin hidden under the clothes and valuables in a packet, which was supposed to be sent abroad. He claimed that they arrested one Sanjay Patil, who confessed that he deposited ₹3.5 crore in my bank account and started accusing me of being a part of the gang,” the complainant said.

“The accused asked me to transfer ₹16 lakh to a bank account, claiming that it was a government department’s account and once the allegations were verified, they would return the money. I was frightened and transferred the funds,” she added.

She said that she shared the incident with her relatives and friends, and they told her that she had been duped.

She said she called the number again and asked the accused to return the money. The accused, however, refused and started threatening her, she alleged.

Inspector Singh said that during investigation, the team has identified the accused and a case under sections 419, 420 and 384 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the cyber police station.