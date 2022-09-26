Fake drug case: Vigilance Bureau recovers 30 lakh from sacked inspector Parminder Bajwa’s in-law’s house

The vigilance bureau recovered ₹30 lakh from sacked Punjab police inspector Parminder Bajwa’s in-law’s house in village Samey Wali in Muktsar district on Sunday.

Bajwa had been sacked after allegations of embezzling ₹81 lakh and fabricating a drug case surfaced against him. He was among the three Punjab policemen, who were dismissed from service in July for allegedly implicating two men in a false drug case and extorting money from them.

Disclosing this, the VB spokesperson said the absconding inspector Bajwa was arrested on September 22 from Raipur in Jhalagrah district of Rajasthan in a joint operation by the Punjab police and VB.

A Ferozepur court had sent Bajwa on a four-day remand to the VB.

A case against Bajwa was filed on a police complainant of Bhanwar Lal, a resident of Parik Baas, police station Kalu in Bikaner, Rajasthan, on July 20, 2022. Lal said his brother Ashok Joshi, a resident of Ludhiana, had dispatched his employee named Gautam with a taxi driver Kawaljit Singh to get a payment amounting to ₹86 lakh from Moga.

But the duo in the taxi were intercepted by Bajwa along with policemen Angrej Singh, Rajpal Singh and Joginder Singh. The complaint alleged that the policemen had confiscated the entire amount of ₹86 lakh from the employee and taxi drive. Later the policemen allegedly registered a fake case under the NDPS act at Ferozpur Cantt police station while showing a recovery of 1 kg of heroin and ₹5 lakh cash as drug money against the employee Gautam and the taxi driver.

Taking action on the complaint, the Punjab police had registered a separate case against all the police officials and arrested both assistant sub-inspectors Angrej Singh and Rajpal Singh along with head constable Joginder Singh, the VB spokesperson said. Bajwa was arrested from Rajasthan.

It’s important to mention here that while raiding Bajwa’s rented house in Ferozepur, police found intoxicant tablets and 4.7kg of intoxicant powder, following which a case under the NDPS act was registered against him.