Fake immigration firm uncovered in Chandigarh’s Sector 17

Two individuals involved in running a bogus immigration consultancy firm under forged credentials in the heart of the city have been arrested by Chandigarh Police.

The accused, one of whom was impersonating another person to run the firm illegally, are now in police custody as the investigation unfolds into a wider conspiracy.

The case, registered on June 10 at the Sector 17 police station is being pursued under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, after an operation by the police revealed that fraudulent identities were being used and illegal business operations were being run.

The investigation began when sub-inspector Narender Singh conducted a routine inspection of immigration firms operating within the jurisdiction of the Sector 17 police station.

During the inspection, a firm titled Passport Services Overseas Pvt Ltd, located at SCO numbers 17-18-19, first floor, Sector 17-D, was found flouting key regulations.

The firm failed to furnish essential documentation and lacked mandatory registration with the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, Central) — a direct violation of the district magistrate’s order, dated May 2.

Initially, the business was found to be registered in the name of Satwinder Pal Singh, a 22-year-old resident of Lakhan Ke Padda village in Kapurthala, Punjab.

Acting on a tip-off, the following day, June 11, a police team apprehended a man from the premises, claiming to be the owner of the firm.

However, during his personal search, officials recovered documents that revealed his real identity as Paryas, 29, a resident of Zirakpur, Punjab. It emerged that Paryas had impersonated Satwinder Pal Singh, forged documents, and fraudulently executed a rent agreement to establish the illegal business and dupe individuals seeking overseas immigration assistance.

Upon these revelations, further sections were added to the FIR, encompassing impersonation, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and endangering the financial safety of citizens.

Interrogation of the prime accused led police to Kanwaljeet Singh Malhotra, a resident of Sector 34-D, Chandigarh, who had sublet the commercial premises to Paryas without any due diligence or identity verification.

His role in the conspiracy was confirmed, and he was found to have knowingly aided the accused by providing him the space to operate the sham firm. Malhotra was arrested on June 12.

The key accused, Paryas, was presented before the local court and police secured a three-day remand for detailed interrogation.

In a crackdown on unlicensed immigration firms, Chandigarh Police have registered over 25 FIRs in recent days against immigration office holders and company owners operating without proper licences. These firms were found flouting the district magistrate’s orders mandating compulsory registration of all immigration consultancies functioning within Chandigarh.