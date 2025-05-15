Menu Explore
Faridabad: Woman arrested for throwing 2-year-old son into canal

ByPress Trust of India, Faridabad
May 15, 2025 09:24 AM IST

The police arrested the woman identified as Megha, a resident of Sainik Colony, and the tantrik woman identified as Mita Bhatia, a native of West Bengal’s Bhagatpur and currently residing in Sainik Colony here, said a spokesperson.

A woman, who threw her two-year-old son into a canal after being convinced by a tantrik that he was a ‘jinn’, and the conspiratorial woman conjuror have been arrested, police said here on Tuesday.

The child’s body was handed over to his father after postmortem examination, police said. (Getty Images/Vetta)
The child’s body was handed over to his father after postmortem examination, police said. (Getty Images/Vetta)

Earlier in the day, the police recovered the child’s body from the Agra Canal with the help of divers.

The child’s body was handed over to his father after postmortem examination, police said.

The police arrested the woman identified as Megha, a resident of Sainik Colony, and the tantrik woman identified as Mita Bhatia, a native of West Bengal's Bhagatpur and currently residing in Sainik Colony here, said a spokesperson." During interrogation, the woman tantrik revealed that she believes in 'tantra-mantra vidya' and the child's mother used to come to her. She had told Megha that her two-year-old son was born from a 'jinn' and he will destroy her family," the spokesperson said.

“The accused Megha revealed that the tantrik woman had told her that her son was a ‘jinn’, who would destroy the whole family due to which she killed her son by throwing him in the Agra Canal,” he added. The spokesperson said that both were produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody.

The woman had thrown her son into the Agra Canal on Sunday evening.

An FIR was in this regard was registered at the BPTP Police Station.

