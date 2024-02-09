Faridkot dera dy head murder: HC asks accused SP to submit affidavit in 20-lakh bribe case

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday directed the accused superintendent of police (SP) Gagnesh Kumar to submit an affidavit in a ₹20-lakh bribery case. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday directed the accused superintendent of police (SP) Gagnesh Kumar to submit an affidavit in a ₹ 20-lakh bribery case.

“Counsel for the complainant on instructions submits that they are not satisfied with the investigation against inspector general of police (IGP) Pardeep Kumar Yadav and the complainant also wants that he be prosecuted. Let the complainant file an affidavit in this regard. Interim order to continue till the next date of hearing on February 13,” said Justice Anoop Chitkara in order.

The SP is an accused in a bribe case sought to allegedly ‘re-nominate a prime accused’ in the murder case of Harka Das Dera deputy head of Dayal Das, who was shot dead at Kot Sukhia village in Faridkot on November 7, 2019.

On January 29 last month, the Punjab and Haryana high court granted interim relief from arrest to absconding SP Gagnesh till the next hearing on February 6.

While arguing during the previous hearing, counsel for the petitioner had pointed out that IGP Yadav was “the main accused, who has not been arraigned as an accused”.

Last month, the high court had ordered Punjab Police to file a detailed reply and also point out “what is the investigation against IGP PK Yadav and what are they proposing against him in the case”. Yadav is presently posted as IGP (technical services), Chandigarh, with an additional charge of resident commissioner (police coordination), Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the VB is awaiting the government’s nod to name IGP Yadav as an accused in this case.

The VB had sent the proposal after the Faridkot court accepted Malkiat Das’ plea to turn approver in the case. Malkiat, who is head of a gaushala in Faridkot, is also an accused in the ₹20-lakh bribery case and after turning approver, provided details regarding the bribe paid to two police officers, which he claimed were collected from him on behalf of the IG Yadav.