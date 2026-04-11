Faridkot girl tops Punjab board class 8 exams

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Thursday declared the Class 8 results for the academic session 2025–26, recording an overall pass percentage of 96.51%. The results were announced under the leadership of board chairman Amarpal Singh. Tamanna, a student of Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Jaito (Faridkot), secured the first position by scoring a perfect 600 out of 600 marks (100%). (HT Photo)

Tamanna, a student of Saraswati Senior Secondary School, Jaito (Faridkot), secured the first position by scoring a perfect 600 out of 600 marks (100%). Japneet Kaur, from Government Middle School, Arkawas (Sangrur), secured the second position with 598 marks (99.67%). The third position was clinched by Jashandeep Kaur, from Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School, Kot Sukhia (Faridkot), who also scored 598 marks (99.67%). As per PSEB norms, in cases of a tie, the younger candidate is awarded the higher rank in the merit list.

This year, a total of 2,62,966 students from 10,422 schools appeared in the examination, out of which 2,53,789 students were promoted to the next class.

Speaking on the results, chairman Amarpal Singh said that this year’s examinations were conducted with enhanced strictness and transparency.

The detailed results have been uploaded on the official PSEB website (www.pseb.ac.in) as well as on www.indiaresults.com.

Students who could not qualify will be given another opportunity, with supplementary examinations scheduled to be conducted in June 2026. Eligible candidates will be required to fill out separate application forms, and the detailed schedule will be communicated through school logins and leading newspapers.