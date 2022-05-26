Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after gangster’s video on social media
Faridkot Modern Jail superintendent Joginder Pal was placed under suspension on Thursday, a day after a clip of Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke’s aide making a video call from the jail was widely shared on social media.
On Wednesday, the police had booked accused Karan Sharma, who is lodged in Faridkot jail, under the Prisons Act after a mobile phone was recovered from him. In the viral video, the accused can be seen talking to someone on a video call from his barrack and he was also seen showing him around. Later, the undertrial’s relative, Sunil Kumar, uploaded the video on his social media status.
Vijay Kumar Janjua, the special chief secretary, jails, said that the preliminary investigation by deputy inspector general (DIG), jails, Ferozepur circle, found that there was negligence of duty on the part of the jail superintendent Joginder Pal. “Departmental action against the officer is under consideration, so he has been suspended from duty with immediate effect,” he said.
Last month, the district police arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke group, including Karan, along with six pistols. Police had claimed that he was making extortion threats in the Jaitu and Kotkapura area on the direction of Duneke, who is based in Canada and involved in crimes such as murder, kidnapping, extortion and carjacking in Malwa.
The jail authorities also recovered five mobile phones from the barracks of the three inmates.
A case was registered against them at Faridkot city police station.
Despite last month’s special operation of the district police led by high-rank officials at the Faridkot jail where around 3,000 inmates are lodged, the mobile phone recovery remains unabated. Six phones were recovered during the special raid but mobile phones are still being recovered from the jail.
Body found on railway tracks in Ludhiana: 3 held for murder
Eight days after the body of a 35-year-old man was found on the railway tracks near Jassian village, three men were arrested for Harwinder's murder on Thursday. Two of the suspects, identified as Sohan Kumar alias Baba and Akhilesh Pratap Singh alias Shubham alias Murda, were arrested by the CIA staff while Deepak alias Kayua was arrested by the Government Railway Police, Ludhiana. The family of the deceased was also called for identification.
Taste of Life: When horse sense guided hygiene of British troops in India
Sir William James Moore came to Poona sometime in 1846. He headed the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and was the personal physician to the Queen and the Viceroy of India. He was entrusted by the government to produce a manual that would lay down the principle of sanitation and hygiene for the British troops in India. The troops stationed there were considered the healthiest. But Moore thought that they were overfed.
Rajasthan approves 12 pink sandstone mines, to ensure supply for Ram Mandir
The Rajasthan government has granted environmental approval to 12 mines in Bansi Paharpur area in Bharatpur district from where pink sandstone is being supplied for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, officials said. According to officials, the state's mines department had e-auctioned 41 mining plots in Banshi Paharpur area in November-December 2021. The state mines department started preparing mining blocks in Banshi Paharpur and started preparations for their auction.
Punjab, UK agree for tie-ups in agriculture, IT, food processing
Punjab and the United Kingdom on Thursday agreed for further tie-ups in agriculture, information technology, food processing, higher education, sports, public transport (electric buses) and biomass sectors. Also read: Navjot Sidhu assigned role of clerk in Patiala jail A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis who called on the former in Chandigarh, said an official release.
