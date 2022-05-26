Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after gangster’s video on social media

Faridkot Modern Jail superintendent Joginder Pal was placed under suspension on Thursday, a day after a clip of Canada-based gangster Sukha Duneke’s aide making a video call from the jail was widely shared on social media.

On Wednesday, the police had booked accused Karan Sharma, who is lodged in Faridkot jail, under the Prisons Act after a mobile phone was recovered from him. In the viral video, the accused can be seen talking to someone on a video call from his barrack and he was also seen showing him around. Later, the undertrial’s relative, Sunil Kumar, uploaded the video on his social media status.

Vijay Kumar Janjua, the special chief secretary, jails, said that the preliminary investigation by deputy inspector general (DIG), jails, Ferozepur circle, found that there was negligence of duty on the part of the jail superintendent Joginder Pal. “Departmental action against the officer is under consideration, so he has been suspended from duty with immediate effect,” he said.

Last month, the district police arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha and Sukha Duneke group, including Karan, along with six pistols. Police had claimed that he was making extortion threats in the Jaitu and Kotkapura area on the direction of Duneke, who is based in Canada and involved in crimes such as murder, kidnapping, extortion and carjacking in Malwa.

The jail authorities also recovered five mobile phones from the barracks of the three inmates.

A case was registered against them at Faridkot city police station.

Despite last month’s special operation of the district police led by high-rank officials at the Faridkot jail where around 3,000 inmates are lodged, the mobile phone recovery remains unabated. Six phones were recovered during the special raid but mobile phones are still being recovered from the jail.

