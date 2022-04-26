Faridkot man burnt alive as car catches fire
A 61-year-old man from Punjab’s Faridkot was charred to death after his car caught fire on Kotkapura-Faridkot road on Tuesday.
The victim, Harminder Singh of Harindra Nagar in Faridkot city, was a local commission agent (arhtiya).
Police said that the incident took place around 3pm when he was returning home alone in his Maruti Swift Dzire from Kotkapura. “Harminder noticed a fire in his car as he approached Shahi Haveli restaurant. He pulled over on the side and tried to get out. But due to fire, the car doors were jammed and the driver couldn’t escape,” said a police official.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to douse the fire, reason for which has yet to be ascertained.
Senior superintendent police Avneet Sidhu said as per eyewitnesses, flames erupted suddenly while the car was on the move. The vehicle was completely damaged and the owner was identified through the registration number. A forensic team has reached the spot and launched a probe to ascertain the reason behind the fire,” she added.
-
Footpaths turn deadly: Bengaluru youth gets electrocuted
A 22-year-old daily wage labourer was electrocuted and died on the spot after Kishore's caught a live cable on a footpath in Sanjaynagar on Monday evening as he was returning from work. Reports said the incident took place at around 7:30 p.m. when the deceased, identified as a resident of Mattikere, Kishore, was walking on a footpath near a park with his brother. This is the second electrocution incident in less than two weeks.
-
Somaiya seeks probe into ‘illegal and fake’ FIR registered by Khar police
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday filed an application with the senior inspector of the Khar police station, requesting him to investigate an officer, who registered a purportedly 'manipulated and fake' first information report (FIR), naming the former MP as the complainant, although he didn't sign it.
-
Malaria elimination: Civic body to focus on five high-risk wards
Mumbai Two years after Mumbai's malaria elimination plan took a backseat due to the pandemic, officials have intensified the campaign with the civic body focusing on five high prevalence wards that continue to report more cases than the rest of the city. The state capital has been in the elimination phase since 2017 when the city's Annual Parasite Index went below one.
-
With air safety in mind, Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited to act upon suggestions to protect water bodies
The Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited that is developing Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has incorporated the Bombay Natural History Society's (BNHS) suggestion to protect the water bodies in the interest of air safety. BNHS has been appointed by CIDCO to do the periodic baseline survey of avian fauna and quarterly as well as annual reports placed on the CIDCO website.
-
Navi Mumbai International Airport project finally takes off as all hurdles cleared
The much-delayed Navi Mumbai International Airport project has finally taken off with prominent hurdles being cleared. The City and Industrial Development Corporation is targeting the end of 2024 for the first phase of the airport to be ready as the developmental work for the project has begun. The project is coming up on 2,268ha of land of which the actual airport would be built on 1,160 ha. The project is expected to cost ₹16,700Cr.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics