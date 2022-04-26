Faridkot man burnt alive as car catches fire

A 61-year-old man from Punjab’s Faridkot was charred to death after his car caught fire on Kotkapura-Faridkot road on Tuesday. ​

The victim, Harminder Singh of Harindra Nagar in Faridkot city, was a local commission agent (arhtiya).

Police said that the incident took place around 3pm when he was returning home alone in his Maruti Swift Dzire from Kotkapura. “Harminder noticed a fire in his car as he approached Shahi Haveli restaurant. He pulled over on the side and tried to get out. But due to fire, the car doors were jammed and the driver couldn’t escape,” said a police official.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to douse the fire, reason for which has yet to be ascertained.

Senior superintendent police Avneet Sidhu said as per eyewitnesses, flames erupted suddenly while the car was on the move. The vehicle was completely damaged and the owner was identified through the registration number. A forensic team has reached the spot and launched a probe to ascertain the reason behind the fire,” she added.