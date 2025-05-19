Faridkot police’s initiative: Community-driven anti-drug initiative shows promising results

The Faridkot police administration has introduced a series of groundbreaking measures aimed at curbing the rising menace of substance abuse in the district. The initiative, which involves a combination of digital surveillance, community participation and transparent policing, is gaining widespread support and showing promising results in the battle against drug trafficking. Control room of digital thikri pehra project rolled out under community participation at Dhilwan village in Faridkot on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Among the key components of the drive is the digital “thikri pehra”, a modern take on the traditional community watch system. This initiative, which involves the installation of night-vision CCTV cameras and sound recording devices, has been adopted by villages like Dhilwan, where 30 surveillance cameras have been set up with plans to install 20 more. The cameras have already proven effective in tracking criminal activities, such as the recent capture of youths involved in assault and the seizure of weapons.

Faridkot police have also introduced a confidential ecosystem at the district police headquarters, where citizens can anonymously report information about drug suspects. Envelopes are provided at the SSP office for individuals to drop in tips, which are then opened by SSP Pragya Jain herself, ensuring confidentiality and immediate action.

As of mid-May, the police have registered 198 drug-related cases, with 21% of them directly stemming from tips received from the public through the Safe Punjab helpline. These inputs have led to the arrest of 427 criminals, including 22 major drug smugglers and 380 peddlers since March.

Community leaders play key role

The police have roped in 1,353 community leaders, who are working through local committees to raise awareness and support the fight against drug abuse. The collaborative approach between the police and community members has been instrumental in making significant strides. One example is the village of Dhilwan, where local youth helped in installation of CCTV cameras procured at a cost of ₹8 lakh from government funds, said chairperson of the Faridkot district planning committee Sukhjeet Singh.

In addition to tackling drug trafficking, Faridkot’s police have also been proactive in addressing the issue of illegal de-addiction centres. A total of seven unlicenced centres have been shut down, the highest number in the state.

Support for addicts

While the crackdown on drug suppliers and traffickers is in full force, the Faridkot police have emphasised a compassionate approach to those struggling with addiction. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain, who is also a qualified ayurvedic practitioner, has made it a priority to treat addicts with care and medical attention. Two constables who fell victim to substance abuse themselves have been supported through de-addiction programmes and allowed to return to duty after completing their treatment.

Rising success of OOAT clinics

The ongoing efforts have led to an increase in the number of people seeking treatment at Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics. Official data reveals a jump in outpatient numbers from 21,683 in February to 26,010 in April, signalling that more individuals are opting for de-addiction support.

Public and civil society support

The initiative has garnered praise from various quarters, including members of the civil society, professionals, and residents. Praveen Kala, president of the Sahara Service Society, noted that the recent arrest of notorious drug supplier Aman Arora, who had long evaded police action, has significantly improved the police’s credibility and reduced local crime such as chain-snatching and vehicle thefts.

Former sarpanch Gurtej Singh echoed these sentiments, highlighting the effectiveness of coordinated efforts, as seen in the packed de-addiction centres and increasing attendance at OOAT clinics.

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav, during his visit to Faridkot in April, praised the district’s efforts, stating that Faridkot has emerged as the most efficient in implementing community participation in the state’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (War Against Drugs) campaign.

SSP Pragya Jain said: “We have a zero-tolerance policy against anyone involved in the drug business. However, we also ensure that those who are addicted are treated with the compassion and medical support they need to overcome their addiction.”