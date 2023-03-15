Farm body stages rally in protest against G-20 meetings in Amritsar

Hundreds of workers, including women, representing Bharti Kisan Union (BKU-Ekta Ugrahan) on Wednesday organised a rally in protest against the G20 summit meetings being held in Amritsar. The protesting workers had gathered in a marriage palace on the outskirts of the holy city and also raised slogans against the state and the central government. (HT Photo)

The protesting workers had gathered in a marriage palace on the outskirts of the holy city and also raised slogans against the state and the central government. Earlier, the union leaders had sought permission from the district administration for their protest in the city, but it was refused and Section 144 was imposed.

The union leaders, during their address, said subjects of agriculture, industry, education, health, power and water “should not be discussed imperialists”.

State president of BKU-Ekta Ugrahan Joginder Singh Ugrahan said, “By inviting the countries, which were involved in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the Bhagwant Mann government has betrayed the martyrs.”

While terming the G20 summit a ‘platform for pledging India to imperial countries’, Ugrahan said, “The meetings are being held to loot Punjab state.”

“The claims of the state government to make Punjab progressive through the foreign investment are misleading. The investment through these meetings will work to fill the treasures of imperialists by looting our natural resources. Through the meetings, there is a plot to completely open the education sector for imperialists. There is also a planning to amend the labour law to get more work from labourers,” he said.

He further said, “The agriculture and industry sector of the state has already been facing challenges due to the amendments made during such international meetings. The three laws (now revoked) which were introduced by the Centre government are the part of the instructions of world trade organisation (WTO).”

He said, “On one side, the state government has been claiming to work for improving the agriculture sector of Punjab, but on the other side, it is welcoming the imperial countries working against the agriculture sector and farmers.”