 Farm leaders stage sit-in at Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Farm leaders stage sit-in at Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana

Farm leaders stage sit-in at Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 16, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The Ladowal toll plaza remained free for vehicles passing through it from 11 am to 2 pm; due to the protest, only a few lanes were spared for vehicles to pass, causing massive traffic congestion on adjacent roads

Different farmers’ unions staged a protest at Ladhowal toll plaza on Thursday, extending their support to the ongoing farmers’ agitation on the Punjab-Haryana borders.

Leaders of Bhartiya Kisan Union Kadiyan Amarjeet Singh and Santokh Singh strongly criticised both the Central and Punjab governments for their indifference towards farmers’ issues. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Leaders of Bhartiya Kisan Union Kadiyan Amarjeet Singh and Santokh Singh strongly criticised both the Central and Punjab governments for their indifference towards farmers’ issues. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The Ladowal toll plaza remained free for vehicles passing through it from 11 am to 2 pm. Due to the protest, only a few lanes were spared for vehicles to pass, causing massive traffic congestion on adjacent roads.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Leaders of Bhartiya Kisan Union Kadiyan Amarjeet Singh and Santokh Singh strongly criticised both the Central and Punjab governments for their indifference towards farmers’ issues.

Amarjeet, district president of BKU, Jalandhar, emphasised that the toll plaza’s free passage aimed to exert additional pressure on the authorities.

“The government is resorting to high-handed tactics against farmers, deploying barricades on roads to obstruct our movement. But farmers are determined not to back down. In the coming days, we will escalate our agitation,” he said.

Santokh Singh Sandhu, a member of the state committee of Kirat Kisan Union, highlighted the imposition of hefty fines on many vehicles during the farmers’ protest. He affirmed that if fines were not refunded, the duration of the sit-in protests would be extended.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a meeting on February 18 to decide on the future course of action.

Bus service affected (Box)

More than 32 buses of PRTC and 10 buses of Punjab Roadways on the Delhi, Ambala and Hisar routes were cancelled.

“We have assigned our Delhi and Ambala route buses to Ganganagar, Patiala and other stations as all the buses of Delhi route were cancelled,” Ranjit Bagga, general manager, Punjab Roadways, said.

Deepinder Pal, manager, Ladhowal toll plaza said, “It was peak hour. NHAI faced a loss of around 20- 25 lakh due to strike by the farm unions.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On